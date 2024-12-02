92 percent of top UK retailers use social media - report

Retailers use social media to boost visits to both online and offline stores and increase retention, according to a recent study issued by SpinMe, a provider of advanced online imaging solutions, bizreport.com reports. The study took into account five categories - department stores, clothing, home improvement, general merchandise and grocery.

While many use the likes of Facebook and Twitter for customer support functions, 88% also create original content to inspire and engage their audiences. Just over a quarter (28%) offer consumers who interact on social media special offers and promotions, such as discounts for checking in or entry to a prize draw for reTweeting/sharing.

All those retailers who use social media were found to have a presence on both Facebook and Twitter, 80% had a YouTube channel, and 64% an Instagram account.