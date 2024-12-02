51 percent of shoppers combine their offline and online experiences

According to the 2017 eCommerce Consumer Survey Report, international commerce holds huge opportunity, as 56% of the consumers said that they had made a purchase from an international store and another 31% were willing to experiment. This demonstrates a huge opportunity for international business for ecommerce.

The report also revealed the following:

• 47% of the survey participants considered mobile to be their choice of device for buying online.

• 36% of the participants were more likely to buy if the website showed products based on their browsing history.

• Unexpected shipping cost was the top reason for more than 42% of people to abandon a particular purchase.

• 95% of the respondents agreed that they look at products from different sellers before completing a purchase.

• 30% of respondents said that a fixed date of delivery would increase the likelihood of making a purchase.

The report is a research carried out with 1,000+ consumers from the United States and United Kingdom, uncovering insights for the 3 critical stages of the eCommerce journey: before, during, and after a store visit.