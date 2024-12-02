27 percent of Germans believe Bitcoin will more than double in value in 2 years

Coincierge.de surveyed 2,054 German adults to gauge their attitudes towards Bitcoin. At the time of the poll, the Bitcoin price was EUR 4,446.

The results reveal that 15% of Germans believe Bitcoin will more than double in value to EUR 10,000+, while 25% believe it will at least halve in value, while:

26% believe it will halve or be worth nothing;

15% believe it will double or more in value;

3% believe it will be worth more than EUR 20,000.

The analysis of the Bitcoin survey also highlights that most investors would prefer investments such as stocks or exchange-traded funds. People in the age group of 18-24 showed interest in selecting cryptocurrencies as their preferred investment type.

The survey includes a question about the future price of Bitcoin. The respondents were asked about their viewpoint on the Bitcoin price after two years. The price scale was set in the range of EUR 0-50000, and respondents were expected to predict the succeeding value. Most of the respondents predict that the price of Bitcoin will remain stable over the next two years.

The research also reveals that although many Germans consider Bitcoin as a potential and profitable currency, they still tend to hold back on their predictions and are always on the lookout for alternate markets.