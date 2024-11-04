Smarter Payments Summit 2026

The Smarter Payments Summit provides an invaluable opportunity for payment professionals and forward-thinking suppliers.

10th September 2026 – Hilton London Canary Wharf – 08:00-17:00

For payment transaction buyers, attendance is complimentary and includes a range of benefits:

• A personalised itinerary of one-on-one meetings with solution providers

• Access to expert-led seminars on the latest payment trends

• Ample networking opportunities throughout the day

• Complimentary lunch and refreshments

This Summit is an ideal platform to form new business relationships, enhance your payment processes / strategies and stay up to date with key industry developments. Space is limited, so make sure to secure your spot today!

Book here or for further information, contact Amy Wilson on email at: a.wilson@forumevents.co.uk

For suppliers, the Summit offers a unique chance to engage directly with senior payment professionals. You’ll have access to pre-scheduled, one-on-one meetings in a hassle-free, pre-built meeting stand, offering a convenient environment to showcase your solutions and build meaningful relationships with decision-makers.

If you're interested in participating as a supplier, reach out to Victoria Petch for more information on event partner packages at v.petch@forumevents.co.uk.

Attendee Experience Videos



What to expect across the day as a buyer >>

What to expect across the day as a supplier >>