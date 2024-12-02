This one-day conference brings together UK industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to address the specific challenges and opportunities facing the UK market. From navigating FCA requirements to leveraging the UK's world-leading open banking infrastructure, attendees will gain practical insights and strategic frameworks tailored to the UK regulatory environment and competitive landscape.

This year’s Summit addresses the key developments which are shaping the payments ecosystem in 2026. From a regulatory perspective, the merger of the PSR and FCA potentially heralds a new era for the way in which regulators interact with the industry – or not, as the case may be. We are delighted that David Geale, Executive Director, Payments and Digital Finance, Financial Conduct Authority and Managing Director, Payment Systems Regulator, has agreed to give a keynote address on what the consolidation means and how they will achieve their objectives.

Website/Registration/Enquiries:

Website: https://www.cityandfinancialglobal.com/payments-regulation-and-innovation-summit-2026/begin

Email: bookings@cityandfinancial.com

Obtain a 20% discount by using/quoting the following discount code: PSR5PAYP