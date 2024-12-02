Open Banking Expo Canada 2026

Canada’s Consumer-Driven Banking framework has entered its next phase, and 2026 will be a defining year.

Following the Federal government’s commitment in Budget 2025 to complete the Consumer-Driven Banking Act and move oversight to the Bank of Canada, Open Banking Expo Canada is where the ecosystem will gather to discuss implementation, oversight, and opportunity.

Join 600+ attendees, 80+ expert speakers, and 20+ exhibitors for the industry’s most important conversation yet.