MPE Merchant Circles is a face-to-face, invitation-only pre-conference roadshow for merchants, leading into MPE 2027. The idea is simple: the most useful conversations in payments rarely happen on stage — so this one happens in a smaller and much more private gathering. London is the first stop, with further cities to follow.

Up to 50 merchant professionals will meet at Sea Containers Events, 18 Upper Ground, on London's South Bank, for an off-the-record afternoon built for honest networking and discussion.

The format blends discussion on themes spanning fraud and AI abuse, scheme costs, orchestration complexity, checkout and conversion, cross-border challenges, regulation, and agentic readiness.

Attendance is limited to 50 handpicked participants, and merchant attendance is complimentary. Places are subject to approval and go fast, so early requests are recommended.

See you in London! More information here: https://www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/circles/

Join the MPE Circle. Request your invitation: production@merchantpaymentsecosystem.com