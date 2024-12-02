Money20/20 Europe 2026

Money20/20 Europe is where the entire money ecosystem - banks, payments, tech, startups, retail, policy, crypto, cyber security and beyond - comes to make history.

Deal-making at its core. Come with your pitch game ready; the show floor is where deals happen.

The power players are present. The who’s who of the fintech world are here, and they’re ready to connect.

World-Class Speakers. Get the answers to the biggest questions facing the future of fintech.

Use the code PAYPERS200 to save 200 euros: https://europe.money2020.com/pass-picker