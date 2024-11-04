Instant Payments Summit Canada 2026

The Instant Payments Summit Canada arrives at a pivotal moment for the country's financial ecosystem. As Real-Time Rail (RTR), ISO 20022, Open Banking, AI, and next-generation payment technologies reshape how money moves, financial institutions are navigating one of the most significant periods of transformation in decades.

The summit will explore how organizations are modernizing payment infrastructure, enhancing fraud resilience, unlocking data-driven innovation, and preparing for a real-time, always-on economy.

Hosted in Toronto, Canada's financial capital, IPS Canada is designed for decision-makers seeking to understand not only where the industry is headed—but how to successfully execute the next generation of payment and banking strategies.

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