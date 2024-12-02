IFINTEC Finance Technologies Conference and Exhibition will be held on 23 September 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. IFINTEC is a global conference which is one of the most important and prestigious conferences in the EMEA region, with its focus on Retail Banking, Digital Banking, Core Banking, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Payment Systems, Banking Technologies, Banking IT Solutions, Secure Banking and Finance Technologies.

IFINTEC Conference serves as a platform where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English, and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.