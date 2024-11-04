Financial Innovation Forum USA

The Financial Innovation Forum - Payments & RegTech takes place on 5 November 2026 in New York, USA. The forum brings together senior decision-makers from banks, fintechs, merchants, PSPs, networks, regulators and RegTech providers to explore strategies and infrastructure shaping the next 12–18 months of payments innovation.

New York is a global capital of finance, technology and regulation, where the next phase of payments innovation is being built in real time. In 2026, leaders are balancing speed and scale with trust: real-time rails, digital wallets, identity signals, fraud defence, and practical compliance.

The agenda features keynote sessions, panel discussions, roundtables, and structured one-to-one meetings focused on FedNow/RTP adoption, liquidity models, ISO 20022 migration, scam reduction, synthetic identity prevention, AML/sanctions modernisation, governance and audit readiness, wallet and identity strategies, and stablecoins and tokenised money. Discussions provide actionable insight, candid discussion, and curated networking designed to accelerate partnerships and outcomes.

The forum attracts executives from banks, payment service providers, fintech firms, regulators, and technology vendors seeking informed discussion, peer exchange, and business development opportunities. Hosted in New York's leading financial and technology sector, the event provides a focused environment for professional dialogue and relationship building.

For more information and registration, visit: https://www.qubevents.com/financial-innovation-forum-new-york