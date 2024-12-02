Converge 2026

This spring, from 14–16 April 2026, Amsterdam will welcome Converge by actuary.aero, a distinguished forum bringing together leading professionals, forward-thinking specialists, and emerging voices from across the industry. Over the course of three days, framed by the elegant ambience of one of Europe’s most vibrant capitals, participants will engage in thought-provoking sessions, collaborative discussions, and curated networking experiences designed to spark new ideas and lasting partnerships.