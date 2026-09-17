Join QUBE Events in London for the 6th Financial Innovation Forum – Payments & RegTech on 17 September 2026 at the Montcalm Hotel in Mayfair, and connect with the greatest minds in Payments, Compliance and Fintech Innovation!

✨ Exclusive 10% Discount – Limited Time Only! ✨

The code is (qube10) to be applied at checkout and should anyone require further information they can email info@qubevents.com

Why Join?

✅ 250+ Industry Experts & Thought Leaders from global organisations

✅ Keynotes, Panel Discussions & Exclusive Insights

✅ Networking Opportunities with executives from Citi, Visa, Mastercard, Swift, Amazon Web Services, Lloyds Banking Group, Starling Bank, Monzo, Revolut, Kraken, Wise, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of London, Accenture, ACI Worldwide, Ecommpay and many more!

To register and access the agenda: https://www.qubevents.com/financial-innovation-forum