37th Finance Symposium

From May 6–8, 2026, the Finance Symposium at the RMCC Wiesbaden will once again bring the finance community together – focused, practical, and forward-looking. For over 35 years, the Finance Symposium has been a fixed date in the calendar of the finance and treasury community. What began as a professional event with 120 participants has evolved into Europe’s leading conference for treasury, finance, and related topics along the financial value chain. With inspiring presentations, interactive discussions, and a high-calibre stage, the Finance Symposium provides a unique opportunity for networking and professional exchange.

Over the course of three days, the diverse program explores the world of treasury and finance in all its facets, offering participants in-depth insights into key topics of finance and treasury management. In around 150 presentations, experts will address current priorities in cash management, risk and asset management, and corporate finance, as well as showcase technological innovations. All presentations will be AI-translated in real time into English, French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese, ensuring that international participants can follow every session seamlessly.

The 2026 Main Stage will feature captivating presentations: Frank Sieren will discuss “China’s New World Order: Why The Middle Kingdom Refuses To Be Pushed Around,” examining current global developments. Dr. Felix Brych will present “Decisive Under Pressure – Staying Strong When The Stakes Are High,” offering strategies for remaining effective in challenging situations. Margrethe Vestager will close with “Power, Markets, Humanity – Economic Policy In The Service Of Society”, providing valuable insights into the future of responsible European economic policy. With interactive formats such as the Treasury Café and Arena, the Finance Symposium also offers participants the chance to engage in smaller, more personal discussions – because networking lies at the very heart of the event.

Further information and tickets can be found at: www.finanzsymposium.com