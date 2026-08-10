HQ: Netherlands
Year founded: 2024
Nopan
Account and wallet payments. Engineered for revenue.
Nopan is a performance platform for account and wallet payments. It complements merchants' and fintechs’ existing infrastructure by making these methods easier to launch, operate, optimise, and scale. Nopan improves performance across providers, banks, methods, and markets, helping businesses increase conversion, reduce costs, strengthen operations, and drive revenue at scale.
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