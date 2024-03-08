xpate partners with Mambu

Following this announcement, xpate will focus on deploying a scalable, secure, and comprehensive suite of solutions that are expected to adapt to the evolving market demands, as well as optimising its overall payment processing capabilities.
By partnering with Mambu, xpate is set to continue its strategy of further strengthening its foundation with advanced technological solutions, while also delivering improved value and security to customers and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local market.
Mambu represents a company that provides customers, partners, and businesses with its cloud-native core banking solutions and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, aiming to support diverse organisations across multiple markets in their development processes. In addition, the firm ensures a customer-centric approach, with scalable and secure tools that respond to the needs of the financial sector.
xpate’s platform was developed to bridge the gap between merchants and their customers, while also focusing on the development of payment processing methods. The solution is set to deliver effective and secure offerings and capabilities to clients in the region of Europe, while also prioritising the process of meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving industry.
At the same time, xpate will focus on its European expansion, leveraging Mambu’s cloud-native core banking platform in order to design and launch a future-proof payment solution. This process aligns with the company’s plan to release digital-first opportunities and cater to the overall increasing demand for agile, secure, and reliable payment platforms.
By leveraging Mambu’s suite of services and expertise, xpate will be given the possibility to prioritise the process of growing its business across multiple markets, rather than managing the procedure of underlying core technology. Furthermore, Mambu’s commitment to delivering improved tools through the use of secure APIs aligns with xpate’s strategy of offering tailored, scalable, and efficient payment tools. The strategic deal is expected to enable both financial institutions to optimise and accelerate the development of the European payment ecosystem.
