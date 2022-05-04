|
News

Worldline partners with Algoan

Wednesday 4 May 2022 12:59 CET | News

Worldline and Algoan, a France-based credit scoring provider, have announced a collaboration agreement to develop a credit assessment solution to help lenders and services providers.

This service is based on APIs and machine learning, making use of Open Banking transaction data.

The partnership will combine Worldline’s pan-European Open Banking reach and expertise in digital banking, with Algoan’s credit scoring expertise that uses machine learning algorithms, therefore offering a new Open Banking-based credit-assessment tool. This will enable banks, credit institutions, lending companies and service providers to take credit scoring to the next level, resulting in more accurate scoring, access to better data, and improved processing efficiency.

At the heart of this new credit assessment tool is Worldline’s Open Banking API, which provides access to more than 3,500 banks in 19 countries across Europe.

To find out more about Worldline, check their profile in our company database. 


Keywords: partnership, fintech, payments , API, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Algoan, Worldline
Countries: France
Worldline

