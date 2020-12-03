|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Worldline, P3 Financial Group partner to help payment ecosystems in Europe

Thursday 3 December 2020 14:05 CET | News

Payment and transaction service provider Worldline has partnered with Finland-based fintech P3 Financial Group to make P3’s PSAAS (Payment System as A Service) operational in 13 European countries. 

P3 has developed a payments technology which enables payment acceptance, processing, identity, and digital commerce, connecting consumers, merchants, and financial institutions. P3’s end-to-end platform features a suite of tools and services that enable customers to quickly set up state-of-the-art payment systems. In combination with Worldline’s comprehensive payment solutions, users of the PSaaS can create digital payment ecosystems for intelligent commerce, digital banking, finance, and insurance serving consumers, merchants, and enterprises. 

By joining forces in the digital space, Worldline and P3 Financial Group will be able to accelerate their growth in markets across Europe, such as Belgium, UK, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Cyprus, Hungary, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Worldline, P3 Financial Group, payments, ecosystem, Europe, consumer, payment acceptance, processing, identity, digital commerce, PSAAS
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like