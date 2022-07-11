Subscribe
TradeUI trading platform launches own social network

Monday 11 July 2022

TradeUI, an all-inclusive trading signals platform that offers users advanced tools to help spot and act on unusual trades, has announced the launch of its own social network.

The new network will be a place for traders and investors to discuss stocks, options, crypto, and more. The finance-focused social platform is utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to build trust between users and reward contributors. Members will receive 10 TUI tokens upon filling out their profile and as an introductory offer, the first 100 members to form a group will be granted a special ‘OG’ token.

TradeUI was founded in 2020 as an all-in-one fintech platform to provide real-time information, specializing in low-cost stock and option insights. 

In addition to the new social network, TradeUI has been expanding its portfolio of features. The platform now offers customizable filters that let users cut through the noise and identify unusual but attractive trades.

Keywords: product launch, trading platform, fintech, crypto
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: TradeUI
Countries: World
Banking & Fintech

TradeUI

