News

TIS secures USD 20 mln in funding round

Thursday 28 May 2020 12:07 CET | News

Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a cloud platform for handling corporate payments, has secured USD 20 million investment in a funding round led by Aquiline Technology Growth.

The fundraising also included participation from existing backer 83North. According to Verdict, using the fresh capital, TIS intends to ramp up product development and scale operations in Europe and the US to serve global demand.

The client base of TIS includes Adecco Group, Bertelsmann, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, ManpowerGroup, OSRAM and QIAGEN. The companies leverage the technology of TIS to analyse payment flows.


More: Link


