Tinkoff selects BPC's SaaS payment services for Asia expansion

The project is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies and is a testimony to BPC’s proven technical expertise in digital banking and payments, according to the press release. In addition to BPC’s technology, Tinkoff chose the firm due to BPC’s extensive local knowledge and experience in the Philippines and across Asia.
Under the terms of the new agreement, BPC’s next-generation payment processing company Radar Payments will manage the end-to-end payment experience for prospective Tinkoff customers in the Philippines. This includes virtual and physical card production, as well as debit, credit card issuance and management, SmartVista ACS for 3DS secure services, and fraud prevention.
BPC will support Tinkoff in cloud SaaS payment adoption in the Philippines, a trend that has emerged globally for many reasons, including greater flexibility in accessing banking services, as well as cost savings and security. Banks are tapping into the expertise of payment processors to focus on client relationships, while neobanks and fintechs bring new offerings to new markets faster, using ready-to-connect payment rails across various geographies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions