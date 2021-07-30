Tesco Bank to close its current accounts

The bank has estimated only 12% of its current accounts are being used by customers as their primary account. It said most had ‘limited activity’ and others were being used for ‘other purposes, such as a savings pot’. The decision comes after the bank reported a GBP 175 million loss in April 2021, compared with a GBP 193 million profit in the previous 12 months.
The bank said all its 213,000 personal current accounts would cease to exist on 30 November 2021. It had closed its current accounts to new business in December 2019. Customers will receive a letter in August 2021 to inform them of their accounts closing. The bank would support customers to find ‘a suitable alternative dependent on their circumstances’.
Options include customers moving to a new current account provider via the Current Account Switching Service (CASS) or moving their balance to a Tesco Bank savings account. The bank said it had asked customers who choose not to switch to a new current account to move any regular incoming or outgoing payments to a different account, and to make sure their account has a balance of zero by 30 November.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions