Tencent Cloud supports Airstar Bank in its migration to the Cloud

Thursday 1 May 2025 15:23 CET | News

Tencent Cloud has helped Hong Kong-based Airstar Bank to migrate its entire operation to the Cloud, facilitating more efficient digital bank services.

 

Migrating to the Cloud is becoming an industry standard as it enables financial institutions to achieve better performance, digital capabilities, operational efficiencies, and cost management. Since its migration, the bank has witnessed significant improvement in the speed, stability, and security of its operations.

Airstar Bank migrates to the Cloud with Tencent Cloud

 

Airstart Bank’s migration to the Cloud

With this partnership, Tencent Cloud aims to support the bank in its migration, providing more diverse financial products and services to its customers and improving customer satisfaction, and promote a cycle that enables rapid business development. The company will continue to focus on fintech and cloud services, offering banking solutions to financial institutions worldwide and supporting product and business development in the industry in a compliant manner.

The bank anticipates further optimisation in terms of resource costs and workload, as well as the complexity of infrastructure operations and maintenance. As a user-oriented digital bank, Airstar Bank is committed to offering its customers more diverse services, as this partnership and migration enabled the bank to accelerate product iteration. It also allowed it to improve the efficiency, flexibility, and scalability of business expansion.

Airstar Bank adopted a layered architecture design to maintain security, using partition isolation based on its business characteristics. Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s security features, it built a protection system to safeguard bank data. The bank’s business data retrieval is also optimised by integrating content acceleration and edge security.

The migration is estimated to lead to annual savings worth millions in the future. Furthermore, the business systems can now use diverse enterprise-grade commercial products available in the cloud to replace self-built open-source components. This will lead to upgraded development efficiency and better application iterations, with rapid responses to market changes.


Source: Link


Keywords: cloud, partnership, digital banking, banks, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Tencent Cloud
Countries: China
Payments & Commerce

Tencent Cloud

Discover all the Company news on Tencent Cloud and other articles related to Tencent Cloud in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





