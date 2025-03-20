Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Spendesk teams up with Wise Platform to deliver international payments

Thursday 20 March 2025 14:24 CET | News

France-based Spendesk has entered into a collaboration with Wise Platform, with the two companies aiming to provide international payments to mid-market companies. 

Through this partnership, Spendesk and Wise Platform intend to launch international payment capabilities for the former’s platform. This enables customers based in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK to conduct cross-border transactions securely and more efficiently in 30 currencies, in turn assisting invoice payments and expense reimbursements. As of the announcement, customers can enter a waiting list, with the capability being expected to go live within a few weeks.

Spendesk teams up with Wise Platform to deliver international payments

In addition to teaming up with Wise Platform, Spendesk also recently partnered with Marqeta, with the latter becoming the issuer processor of Spendesk Financial Services (SFS) in Europe. The move focused on offering optimised expense management for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the region. Also, Spendesk was set to utilise this merged technology to support SME customers in monitoring budgets, customising spend controls, and scaling efficiency.

Optimising cross-border transactions

Through this new international payment capability, Spendesk’s customers are set to be able to simplify how they manage multi-entity financial and cross-border operations via a single, unified dashboard. Merging spend management with transparent and cost-effective international payments into a single solution enables the company to mitigate inefficiencies and slow processing times that are typically associated with cross-border transactions. Additionally, the initiative supports Spendesk in offering real-time tracking of every payment directly from the dashboard.

Furthermore, among the potential capabilities of the collaboration between Spendesk and Wise Platform, the two companies mention:

  • Global payment reach, with customers being able to send invoices and expenses in 30 currencies leveraging the mid-market exchange rate;

  • Instant payments through Wise’s global payment infrastructure;

  • Scaled payment visibility, enabling real-time tracking of all international payments from the Spendesk dashboard. This equips finance teams with increased control and transparency;

  • Multi-entity management, allowing handling of complex corporate structures with centralised international payment management across several business entities. 

Commenting on the news, representatives from Spendesk underlined that, besides having the ability to manage multi-entity operations with increased visibility over cross-border transactions, clients are set to be able to benefit from speeded-up fund receipts and cost savings on their payments.

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cross-border payments, online payments, financial services, real-time payments, partnership, money transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Spendesk, Wise
Countries: Europe, United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Spendesk

|

Wise

|
Discover all the Company news on Spendesk and other articles related to Spendesk in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like