Robinhood to apply for US IPO

Friday 26 March 2021 13:18 CET | News

Robinhood has submitted plans to regulators for a US initial public offering.

The company is yet to determine the number of shares to be offered and the price range. Robinhood had considered going public through a direct listing in the weeks leading up to the filing.

The funding rounds were led by Ribbit Capital and included existing investors ICONIQ, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and New Enterprise Associates. The latest financing valued Robinhood at around USD 30 billion.

Robinhood is currently being probed by US regulators over its temporary trading curbs on the so-called ‘meme stocks’. The company has set aside USD 26.6 million for a potential settlement around trading outages in March 2020, as well as its options trading policies.

Keywords: Robinhood, funding, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
