News

Riyad Bank, JCBI work towards financial inclusion

Monday 26 October 2020 14:54 CET | News

Saudi Arabia-based Riyad Bank has partnered with JCB International to enable the acceptance of JCB Cards at POS, online, and ATMs throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The partnership will enable JCB cardholders to use JCB cards through Riyad Banks's network across Saudi Arabia, thereby increasing cardholder numbers in Islamic markets such as Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Indonesia, and Pakistan. The partnership is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in terms of promoting a cashless economy and supporting financial inclusion.

JCB International is the international operations subsidiary of JCB (Japan Credit Bureau, a credit card issuer and acquirer). With the help of this partnership, more tourists from Japan and other Asian countries are expected to visit the kingdom from now on.



More: Link


Keywords: Riyad Bank, JCB International, JCB, Saudi Arabia, partnership, payments, financial inclusion, cashless, Vision 2030
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Saudi Arabia
