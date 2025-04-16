Revolut adds five more currency wallets in its app

With these additions, users can now hold 39 different currencies in the app, and can exchange these currencies when the rates are favourable, keeping them in their dedicated currency account for use when needed. Additionally, Revolut supports spending in over 200 countries without foreign exchange fees. By setting stop and limit orders for automatic exchanges, users can also enjoy further savings, removing the need for manual monitoring.
This initiative was driven by analysing insights from customer spending patterns and their most visited destinations. The addition of CNY and VND is significantly timely, as Revolut’s teams observed notable fluctuations in SGD-CNY and SGD-VND rates.
With these additions, Revolut now offers currency wallets for all high-demand Asian currencies, including the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), Thai Baht (THB), Philippine Peso (PHP), Korean Won (KRW), Japanese Yen (JPY), Indian Rupee (INR), and Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), among others.
In addition to competitive exchange rates, Revolut also offers a variety of tools to make its users’ travel experience more secure. These include several budgeting tools that can set limits on spending and offer notifications when the user is close to a budget limit, tracking spending by category.
Additionally, users can keep track of shared expenses with Revolut’s group bills feature and benefit from security controls in case of a misplaced card or any suspicious transactions. Users can link their cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay for contactless payments. As in certain destinations, cash is widely in use, users can withdraw up to approximately USD 258 (SGD 350) or up to 5 withdrawals each month without incurring any fees.
