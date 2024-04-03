REMA 1000 partners with Market Pay to improve in-store payments

As a subsidiary of the Reitan Group, REMA 1000 holds 24% market share in the Norwegian grocery retail sector. Market Pay is equipping the retailer with a new fleet of modern PAX Android A35 payment terminals, capable of accepting multiple payment methods and value-added services relevant for a high volume of transactions.
The solution is based on Nexo specifications and supports local payment schemes, including the Norwegian debit card BankAxept, as well as international cards like Visa, Mastercard, and Amex. It also enhances loyalty management and shopping experience by enabling customer identification and rewards through their payment cards.
The deployment has already started, with nearly 700 stores set to be equipped gradually over the coming months of this announcement. In total, 2000 terminals will be distributed, with an estimated transaction volume of around 200 million per year.
In the future, this partnership may extend to REMA 1000's Danish network and other REITAN affiliated brands operating in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.
Officials from Market Pay said they are happy to collaborate with REMA 1000, a renowned player in the Norwegian food distribution sector. This partnership marks an important milestone in their commitment to providing unified payment solutions for major retail players and transforming the purchasing experience for consumers, while combining quality and accessibility.
Market Pay is a pan-European payment platform offering omnichannel digital solutions. The company provides end-to-end digital solutions to large and small retailers alike, through the deployment of innovative and simplified payment solutions. Its vision: to eliminate complexity in the payments sector to unleash its entire business proposition by bringing cutting-edge innovation to merchants and being the single point of contact for all payments.
Founded in 2016, Market Pay currently employs over 300 people in 7 countries (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Lithuania, Denmark, and Poland) and handles 2.5 billion transactions a year, on 160,000 terminals and over 5 million cards managed.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions