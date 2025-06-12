Planet partners with InstaVolt to optimise EV charging payments across the EU

The collaboration aims to provide secure, augmented, and flexible payment solutions at InstaVolt’s charging stations across Europe.
InstaVolt has expanded into Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and Iceland, according to the company. By leveraging Planet’s payment technology, InstaVolt offers a reliable and scalable payment experience for its customers.
InstaVolt selected Planet for its ability to facilitate optimal payments and support multi-currency transactions while integrating with radio frequency identification (RFID) and card payment processes. Planet’s technology provides both in-person and in-app transactions in EV charging environments, ensuring an intuitive experience for drivers.
With Planet’s in-person payment solution, EV drivers can tap their cards and connect to vehicles, starting the charging process and eliminating payment friction. Planet’s terminal technology supports both RFID roaming cards and traditional card payments on a single device. Additionally, advanced features such as incremental pre-authorisation augment flexibility for customers while reducing risk for InstaVolt.
By integrating Planet’s online payment gateway, InstaVolt can now process in-app transactions made via in-person or online card payments. This collaboration ensures that the payment process aligns with customer expectations while enabling InstaVolt’s continued growth in EU markets.
The two firms are committed to optimising EV charging payments. Moreover, they plan to deliver augmented customer-centric solutions, aiming to increase the availability of EV charging across multiple markets.
In May 2025, Planet improved payment systems at Coventry Building Society Atena, benefiting over 1.2 million annual visitors.
Planet offered fully integrated payment solutions with Oracle Simphony POS, simplifying operations for efficiency. This integration allowed for faster service for guests, updating their overall experience. Access to over 200 payment devices was available at kiosks, lounges, and suites.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions