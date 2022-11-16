Pidgin and OSSNA augment financial institutions with faster payments

Through the partnership with OSSNA, Pidgin will be able to streamline the integration process with core banking systems, making it easier and faster for financial institutions of all sizes to begin offering real-time payment capabilities to their account holders. With collective core integration experience, OSSNA engages in the design, development, and deployment of business solutions that facilitate financial institutions to offer an augmented customer experience.
With a mission to make faster payments possible, no matter how they evolve, Pidgin serves as a single solution to send and receive faster payments directly from a checking account. Since its launch, Pidgin has gained significant traction with financial institutions nationwide. Today, Pidgin is accessible to nearly 3,000 financial institutions across the United States. United Banker’s Bank and Corporate America Credit Union are among the financial institutions currently offering Pidgin to their respective member banks and credit unions.
OSSNA’s officials stated that demand for faster payments is growing among consumers and businesses alike. By partnering with Pidgin, a provider of real-time payments, OSSNA is happy to help financial institutions across the US meet the growing demand for faster payments.
Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Pidgin explained that approaching 2023, a growing number of financial institutions are strategizing about when and how their organisation will roll out real-time payments. As more financial institutions strive to support instant payments and maintain a competitive advantage in this space, their partnership with OSSNA will help Pidgin streamline the integration process for their expanding network of current and future clients, accelerating the time it takes for financial institutions to go to market with real-time payments.
Pidgin is a new, innovative, and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners, and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider.
OSSNA is a fintech company that has been designing, developing, and deploying technology-enabled business solutions for credit unions, CUSOs, and community banks. With their deep understanding of mobile and core integrations, OSSNA’s primary areas of focus have been in the areas of payments, onboarding, relationship marketing, and personal finance management.
