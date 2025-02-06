Peach Finance powers Square's new credit card

The integration allows Square sellers to manage their cash flow within the same platform they use for business operations.
Square’s credit card is designed to work within the company’s broader financial ecosystem, offering business owners a simple way to access and manage credit. By leveraging Peach Finance’s modern infrastructure, Square can scale its credit card programme while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.
Peach Finance provides a ledger system that automates complex credit servicing processes, including grace periods, interest forgiveness, and compliant statement generation. This ensures accuracy in financial reporting and improves transparency for both Square and its customers.
Additionally, Peach’s APIs enable integration with Square’s front-end systems, ensuring real-time access to transaction data. The use of webhooks further improves operational efficiency by providing timely and auditable data feeds to Square’s internal teams.
Square’s credit card launch aligns with its ongoing efforts to provide innovative financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. By partnering with Peach Finance, Square can focus on expanding its product offerings while leveraging a scalable and enterprise-grade credit servicing infrastructure.
The small business credit market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for digital-first lending solutions. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), small businesses account for nearly 44% of the US GDP, yet many struggle with access to traditional bank loans due to stringent credit requirements and lengthy approval processes. Fintech lenders are filling this gap by leveraging AI-driven risk assessment, alternative data sources, and real-time underwriting to offer faster, more flexible financing options. As fintech companies continue to innovate, digital credit solutions are becoming a critical component of small business financial health, enabling faster access to working capital and more tailored lending products.
As Square Banking continues to grow, Peach Finance remains a key technology partner, supporting the company’s mission to better cash flow management for sellers. This collaboration highlights the increasing demand for modern, flexible financial technology solutions in the evolving digital payments landscape.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions