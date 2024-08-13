Payroc introduces card-present payments in Canada

In a bid to expand its reach across North America, Payroc introduced card-present payments in Canada, enabling partners to leverage the company as a single provider of US and Canadian payment solutions. The current move supports Payroc in advancing its commitment to delivering its solutions across the Canadian market and further growing its footprint. By integrating with Moneris Go point-of-sale (POS) devices, a payment terminal line developed to support transactions for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Payroc aims to expand the reach and capabilities of its sales partners.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions