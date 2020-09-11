|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payment provider Akurateco announces two new products

Friday 11 September 2020 12:53 CET | News

The Netherlands-based payment provider Akurateco has announced its two products - own white-label software and a new SaaS payment platform, Akurateco Cashier. 

Akurateco’s white-label software aims to meet the needs of both new payment providers and industry giants. Thanks to its features like smart routing and cascading, the software allows to decrease the number of declined transactions and increase the transaction approval ratio.

Akurateco Cashier has 70+ connectors to various banks and payment methods. The platform solves the problem of limited control over transactional data for merchants with multiple payment providers. Among its features are payment calendar, incoming payments management, reconciliation, advanced one-page analytics, and own fraud and prevention system. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Payments, Akurateco, banks, payment method, payment calendar, payments management, reconciliation, fraud prevention
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like