PagBrasil offers 1-Click Pix at checkout for Pix payments online

Wednesday 26 February 2025 11:56 CET | News

PagBrasil, a fintech specialising in digital payments, has introduced 1-Click Pix, a solution that allows retailers and ecommerce businesses to offer their customers faster and more convenient Pix payments.

 

This move comes as the Central Bank of Brazil launches Pix with embedded authentication. This means a No-Redirect Journey (JSR) for Pix payments.

Faster checkouts for Brazil’s shoppers

As customers value convenience, they prefer retail establishments that offer fast and easy shopping experiences. When the payment process is too time-consuming, there is a risk that the purchase may be abandoned. In Brazil, the cart abandonment rate is more than 70%, according to a study by Opinion Box.

As a response to challenge, PegBrasil introduced 1-Click Pix, a solution designed to be used in online stores to optimise checkout and potentially increase conversion rates.

The solution will be available starting February 28, 2025, allowing users to complete transactions without being redirected to their bank’s app. This enables them to finalise their purchase directly on the ecommerce website or app where they were shopping.

1-Click Pix will be available for online stores, improving the checkout process and boosting conversion rates, thus reducing the number of steps needed to complete a purchase. This means that customers won’t have to leave the checkout page to access their bank app.

The solution is integrated in PagBrasil’s payment link, and it aims to make it easier for shoppers to recover their abandoned carts and checkout, resulting in more sales for merchants. It is also projected to increase sales originating from social media.

Besides quick payment processing, 1-Click Pix also leverages the Pic instant payment system, which is used in Brazil to facilitate immediate transaction completion. Users will need to authenticate through their bank’s security measures, such as passwords, facial recognition, or biometrics, without leaving the checkout page.


