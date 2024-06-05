Nium secures USD 50 million in Series E round

As per the information detailed in the press release, Nium raised USD 50 million in a Series E funding round, with the current capital injection valuing the company at nearly USD 1.4 billion. In addition, the sovereign wealth fund follows other newly included investors from Nium’s prior round, such as BOND, NewView Capital, and Tribe Capital. The added funds are set to be leveraged to further accelerate Nium’s development strategy in the Business-to-Business (B2B) payments market, expected to reach USD 175 trillion by 2030. Nium plans to advance its global expansion, accelerate product development, hire additional team members, and pursue merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.
