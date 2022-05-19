Nium launches real-time payments to Malaysia

With the addition of Malaysia, Nium now processes over 75% of transactions globally in real-time, and increases its total real-time payment markets to 100 countries.
According to GlobalData, Malaysia recorded 1.1 billion real-time payment transactions in 2021, accounting for an estimated USD 434 million cost savings for businesses and consumers. The report also forecasts real-time transactions in Malaysia to grow to 3.6 billion in 2026.
With real-time payments in Malaysia and other emerging markets around the world expected to surge in the future, Nium is positioned to help global businesses drive payments, manage liquidity, and grow their business faster across the globe, as per the press release.
The company has also announced it secured an expanded licence in Malaysia. Nium is now able to onboard licenced corporations of all sizes to its platform, including financial institutions and PSPs, with higher outbound limits, up to USD 1,362,088 per day, and the ability to control end user pricing.
The ‘International Remittance Hub’ (IRH) licence is issued by the central bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and it provides Nium with in-market capabilities, including Pay Out in more than 190 countries, with over 100 in real-time, as well as technology and compliance cost savings for businesses, and settlement in local currency (MYR).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions