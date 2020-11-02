Nexi and Nets in talks for USD 10 bln merger

The deal follows an accord with smaller Italy-based peer SIA. A merger would allow Nexi to gain access to more advanced digital payment countries such as the Nordics where Nets has a forefront position, while also obtaining exposure to Central and Eastern Europe where the industry has still room to grow.
Reportedly, the exclusive talks to get to a binding agreement would last 10 days. A deal would see Nets merged into Nexi in an all-share transaction that would use the same multiples for both groups on expected 2020 core earnings. Apparently, synergies from the merger were estimated at around EUR 150 million.
