NETS and DGN expand card acceptance in Singapore

This event was attended by executives from both organizations. The agreement aims to expand the acceptance of Discover Global Network cards, including Discover®, Diners Club International®, and Network Alliance cards, within Singapore.
NETS, a major acquirer in Singapore with over 130,000 acceptance points, will now allow Discover Global Network cardholders to use their cards at various Point-of-Sale (POS) locations across the country. These locations include sectors such as food and beverage, retail, convenience stores, and supermarkets.
NETS Group representatives noted that this partnership supports NETS in enhancing their service offerings for merchants. According to a study, merchants are seeking a wide range of digital payment options from a single provider. This agreement aligns with NETS' goal of connecting communities and empowering lives by facilitating more Discover card transactions for merchants.
Representatives of Discover stated that the alliance with NETS contributes to Discover's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. They mentioned an increase in spending from global consumers in the region and emphasized the importance of offering diverse payment options for these shoppers.
In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region saw a 34 percent increase in spending for Discover Global Network. This agreement with NETS is part of a broader effort to enhance payment opportunities for cardholders and increase customer reach for merchants. Similar initiatives have also been implemented in Australia and China, allowing Discover Global Network cardholders to make payments at numerous merchants across the region.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions