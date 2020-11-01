National Payments Corporation of India onboards 131 new partners

The new partners who would join NPCI as partners consist of one public sector bank (India Overseas Bank), five private banks, 40 foreign banks, 10 small finance banks, six payments banks and 80 payments service providers or PSOs.
The private banks joining NPCI as partners include Dhanlaxmi Bank, IDFC, Bandhan Bank, Nainital Bank and IDBI. This is the first time the payments corporation will onboard a clutch of foreign banks which includes well-known names such as Bank of America, Standard Chartered Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Barclays, and JP Morgan Chase among others.
The six payments banks Paytm, India Post, Fino, Airtel, Jio and NSDL will join NPCI as partners. Payments service providers such as MobiKwik, Ebix, Infibeam Avenues, Amazon Pay along with nine cross-border money transfer service providers including Western Union, MoneyGram will also join the corporation as partners.
Read more details here.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions