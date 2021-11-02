|
Mynt secures USD 300 mln

Tuesday 2 November 2021 09:40 CET | News

Mynt has raised over USD 300 million in funding, valuing Mynt at over USD 2 billion.

The investment round was led by global investment Warburg Pincus and global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe, Ayala and Bow Wave.

Mynt offers a full array of financial services, spanning credit, savings, insurance, loans, and investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Fuse and other banking partners, Mynt also offers credit to its users, on the back of its proprietary trust and scoring platform. The company is also looking to launch Buy Now, Pay Later products within 2021. 


Keywords: funding, financial services, BNPL, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Philippines
