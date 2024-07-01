Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

MyFatoorah partners with Mastercard Gateway

Monday 2 December 2024 12:32 CET | News

MyFatoorah, a company offering payment solutions for the Middle East, has partnered with Mastercard to enhance the payment experience for its 75,000+ users.

 

MyFatoorah aims to introduce a digital payment gateway platform powered by Mastercard Gateway for all merchants across the GCC region and the Middle East.

Mastercard partners MyFatoorah

Key highlights of the Mastercard and MyFatoorah partnership

With Mastercard’s fraud prevention technology and payment processing combined with MyFatoorah’s tailored payment solutions, this collaboration aims to improve the region’s ecommerce landscape, enable higher conversion rates, optimise the online shopping experience, expand payment choices for customers and upgrade fraud prevention measures.

Through this collaboration, Mastercard intends to broaden its spectrum of payment solutions across the Middle East, reaching MyFatoorah’s clients from Egypt, GCC and Jordan. The company also strives to strengthen its digital payment acceptance network and enhance consumers’ daily experiences.

Digital payment adoption in the Middle East

With the rise of mobile payments, the Middle East region notes a strong decline in cash used for in-store payments, according to the Global Payments Report. This aligns with the global growth of digital and mobile payments driven by banks, fintech, and governments.

Instead of cash, mobile payment emerges, with smartphone penetration reaching 80%-90% in the Middle East’s leading markets. According to Mastercard, 85% of consumers used a least one emerging mobile payment method in 2022, including mobile wallets, BNPL, biometrics, and payment-enabled wearable tech devices.

From the average population, younger generations of shoppers are more likely to utilise digital ways of payment, such as SMS payments, cards, digital money transfer apps and instant payment services. As comfort and security remain key in growing adoption, these behaviours are expected to continue.

In countries like the UAE, digital wallets are also increasingly popular, being the second most preferred ecommerce payment method after cards. E-wallets are set to become the main payment method by 2029.

For more information about Mastercard, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, e-wallet, ecommerce, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mastercard, MyFatoorah
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mastercard

|

MyFatoorah

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like