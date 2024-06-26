MuchBetter launches contactless payment ring in Italy

This move aims to enhance consumer convenience and style while removing traditional cost barriers associated with wearable tech.
The MuchBetter ring, available at no charge, requires customers to load it with EUR 100 via the MuchBetter digital wallet app, challenging competitors who typically price similar products upwards of EUR 100. Functioning like any other contactless payment device, the ring enables users to make payments globally wherever Mastercard is accepted, simply by tapping it on contactless terminals.
To obtain the ring, customers can visit the MuchBetter website, specify their ring size, and pay a nominal EUR 5.99 delivery fee. Upon receipt, the ring pairs with NFC-enabled smartphones using MuchBetter's 'Knock To Activate' feature within their digital wallet app.
Setting itself apart from other wearable payment solutions, the MuchBetter ring operates without batteries, does not require charging, and remains water-resistant and durable. Users can load funds at their convenience, receive real-time transaction alerts, view spending histories, and instantly freeze the ring if lost or stolen, all without the need to contact their bank.
Powered by an IoT platform, the MuchBetter ring integrates into everyday wearables, offering both payment functionality and digital ID verification. This technology facilitates secure transactions through tokenisation, ensuring user payment details remain private.
This launch aligns with MuchBetter's strategy to democratise access to advanced payment technology, providing consumers with greater flexibility and freedom in their payment choices. As Italy's contactless market continues to expand, the MuchBetter ring offers a compelling alternative to traditional payment methods, particularly amidst a landscape where cash transactions still dominate.
Following its introduction in Italy, the MuchBetter ring is slated for release in Germany, Austria, the UK, Ireland, and Poland, further expanding its accessibility across Europe. With its innovative approach and strategic partnerships, MuchBetter aims to redefine the wearable payments sector, making cutting-edge technology more accessible and affordable for mainstream adoption.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions