Microsoft teams up with Lumen Technologies

Enterprise technology and telecommunication company Lumen Technologies has entered a strategic collaboration
with Microsoft to advance AI capabilities and digital transformation.
Following a longstanding relationship between the two companies, Lumen is set to leverage the Microsoft Cloud to further advance its digital transformation journey, with Microsoft choosing the firm to expand its network capacity and capabilities to meet the increasing demand on its datacenters due to artificial intelligence (AI).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions