Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Microsoft announces Money in Excel powered by Plaid

Tuesday 31 March 2020 11:55 CET | News

US-based fintech Plaid has announced it is working with Microsoft to develop Money in Excel app.

 

Money in Excel features a Plaid integration and the new capabilities essentially turn the spreadsheet software into a fintech app. It allows users to securely connect their financial accounts, import the data within them, sync balances and transactions over time, and, ultimately, gain greater insights into their financial health, the fintech company explains in a blog post.

Plaid provides the permissioned connection to financial accounts via Plaid Link from directly within the Microsoft Money in Excel experience. After linking their account(s), the individual will have access to their balance and transaction history, providing an up-to-date and holistic financial picture. Plaid connects to 11,000 institutions across the US, Canada, and Europe. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, fintech platform, money app, payments, online payments application, US, United States
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like