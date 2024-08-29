Mastercard's Payment Passkey Service to first launch in India

In a bid to accelerate secure online checkout for shoppers, Mastercard launched its Payment Passkey Service, allowing customers to optimise transactions through the use of biometrics. Initially, the company intends to introduce the solution in India as a pilot with some of the country’s payment participants, including payment aggregators such as Juspay, Razorpay, and PayU, online merchants like bigbasket, and banks such as Axis Bank. In addition, Mastercard aims to enable customers to have more control, convenience, and security when checking out online.
