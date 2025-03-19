Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard partners with ICBA Payments to support community banks

Wednesday 19 March 2025 10:45 CET | News

ICBA Payments, the payments subsidiary of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has partnered with Mastercard to upgrade customer payment experiences for community banks.

 

This collaboration will help over 1000 community banks modernise and improve their card programmes through new features, offering a better customer experience by upgrading payments. The two companies share the same commitment to invest in the future of local communities in the US and modernise their capabilities.

Mastercard partners with ICBA Payments

Optimising customer payment experience

By joining forces with Mastercard, ICBA Payments aims to equip its member banks with secure and cost-effective solutions that support them to grow and serve their respective neighbourhoods. This aims to assist local economies and long-lasting customer relationships.

Mastercard will manage all cardholder communication and marketing throughout the transition, and it will deliver custom-curated joint marketing assets to help improve cardholder activity for ICBA Payments’ member banks. As part of the agreement, the payments subsidiary will upgrade its sponsored card programmes to Mastercard at no cost and will feature contactless plastics, tokenisation to digital wallets, and industry-standard 8-digit BINs and business BIN optimisation.

The two companies aim to bring more people and businesses into the digital economy and enable community banks to drive financial support, foster local growth, and create a more connected and resilient ecosystem for the communities they serve. Aiding ICBA members’ payments evolution, education, and advocacy, ICBA Payments supports community banks of all sizes to navigate their payment needs.

ICBA notes that Mastercard’s best practices average an 18% increase in card spending along with an increase in overall activation rates and provisioning for recurring payments. When banks upgrade to Mastercard, they will be able to leverage its relationship with ICBA to receive improved support and service, utilising Mastercard’s billing account updater to ensure an easy transition of recurring payment transfers for bank customers, and increase profitability with limited bank disruption.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, partnership, payments , customer experience, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Independent Community Bankers of America, Mastercard
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Independent Community Bankers of America

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Independent Community Bankers of America and other articles related to Independent Community Bankers of America in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like