Lufthansa Group partners with FinMont to improve B2B payments

This new partnership will integrate Camino Network’s blockchain solution, specifically designed for the travel industry, to document all transactions. This solution, facilitated by Chain4Travel, is set to support the payment processes within the FinMont payment ecosystem.
The founders of the German airline Hahn Air established FinMont to provide the travel industry with a solution that effectively simplifies both B2C and B2B payments. By combining these payments into a single view, decision-makers can identify and address inefficiencies in their current payment processes.
The Lufthansa Group is a global aviation company that contributes to its European home market. With 96,677 employees, the group generated revenues of EUR 35,442 million in the financial year 2023, according to its data. It consists of the Passenger Airlines and Aviation Services segments.
The Lufthansa Group partnership with FinMont aims to integrate the latter’s payment orchestration platform into its global payment system. This integration will upgrade and optimise the airline’s B2B payment processes in markets that are not part of the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP). FinMont’s payment ecosystem will offer support for Lufthansa’s worldwide operations, optimising and improving the efficiency of its current payment workflows.
Representatives from Lufthansa stated that their goal is to improve operational efficiency while providing the best service to their customers. FinMont’s payment platform supports them in simplifying complex payment processes, which saves time and minimises the risk of errors. They are looking forward to a successful collaboration that will improve their B2B payment processes in non-BSP markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions