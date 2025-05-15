Subscribe
News

Lithic's platform now includes American Express card issuing

Thursday 15 May 2025 14:55 CET | News

Fintech platform Lithic has scaled the capabilities of its platform, allowing companies to issue cards on the American Express network.  

Through this move, fintech companies, regardless of their size, are set to be able to apply to develop and expand payment solutions for consumers and businesses by accessing the American Express network. Lithic also plans to deliver a new network option for fintechs aiming to roll out card products, with the global acceptance of the American Express network merged with its scalable card issuing platform.

The initiative supports Lithic’s commitment to offering advanced payment infrastructure to growing fintech companies. Commenting on the news, representatives from American Express mentioned that, by including Lithic into their company’s Agile Partnership Platform, fintechs and other industry participants can launch payment products and features more efficiently on the Amex network while also facilitating access to the company’s brand, assets, and knowledge in the field. Additionally, working with Lithic supports American Express’ continued strategy of providing simplified, scalable, and optimised payment solutions to customers.

Furthermore, as a card-issuing technology company, Lithic focuses on supporting firms and, through its APIs, the organisation allows users to move money, develop card programmes, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses. Centring on facilitating global growth for its customers, Lithic intends to offer solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services sector.

Latest news from American Express

To further expand its capabilities, American Express recently acquired Center, a software company focusing on modernising expense management. The deal sought to integrate Center’s software with American Express’ corporate and small business card offerings, in turn delivering an automated expense management platform. The merged solution was expected to optimise the commercial card payments process by providing premium card options, rewards, and automated accounting features. Additionally, at that time, American Express mentioned that the integration could offer customers a more efficient way to manage expenses, saving time and resources while maximising value across their payment systems.

