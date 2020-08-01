Sections
News

Liquidity Capital, MUFG secure USD 80 mln initiative for Asia-based startups

Tuesday 11 August 2020 11:24 CET | News

Israel-based AI technology firm Liquidity Capital has partnered with Japan-based MUFG Bank to determine the feasibility of issuing loans to Asian startups.

The USD 80 million 50-50 joint initiative between Liquidity Capital and MUFG Bank will be established in Singapore under the company name Mars Growth Capital. The initiative will involve monitoring or screening firms’ bank accounts, accounting information, and other data using the latest AI technologies. Mars Growth will aim to provide various financing options to ecommerce companies, health service providers, and firms focused on the education sector.

MUFG bank is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Meanwhile, Liquidity Capital was launched in 2017 by Israel-based investment firm Meitav Dash Investments.

More: Link


Keywords: Liquidity Capital, MUFG Bank, initiative, Asia, startups, Singapore, Israel, Japan, Mars Growth Capital, Mars Growth, AI technology, bank accounts, accounting information, financing, ecommerce, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Meitav Dash Investments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Asia
