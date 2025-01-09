Kuady releases physical prepaid Mastercard card in Peru

By integrating the physical prepaid Kuady card with the app, users can benefit from secure in-store payments with any merchant that accepts Mastercard. Other online payments and operations can be made using the virtual card, which enhances financial inclusion for all Peruvian users, while allowing them to benefit from a flexible mix of digital and physical payment options.
The launch of the virtual prepaid card powered by Mastercard took place in August 2024, which helped customers receive instant cash-outs from merchants, as well as real-time access to their funds.
By introducing the physical prepaid Mastercard card, Kuady commits to deliver secure, convenient, and versatile payment experiences across Peru. The new payment option leverages Mastercard’s robust and secure payment infrastructure, allowing customers to have access to thousands of local merchants and benefit from flexible payment options.
Tapping on the continuous increase of digital payment solutions across Latin America, Kuady is a digital wallet app launched in July 2024. It focuses on innovation and financial inclusion, boasting a user-friendly interface and plenty of online and in-store digital services, including money remittance, online payments, and loyalty programmes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions